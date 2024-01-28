Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on VERA. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Vera Therapeutics Stock Up 19.2 %

VERA stock opened at $30.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. Vera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $33.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.97 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vera Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 810.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vera Therapeutics by 163.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Vera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vera Therapeutics by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vera Therapeutics

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

Featured Stories

