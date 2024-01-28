Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Upgraded at Raymond James

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.60% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.29.

NASDAQ:VERA opened at $30.18 on Friday. Vera Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.97, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Vera Therapeutics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp sold 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $18,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commodore Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625,971 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Vera Therapeutics by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,796,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647,613 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 53.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,831,000 after purchasing an additional 759,864 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 179.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,108,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 711,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,582,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis.

