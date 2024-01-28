Verditek (LON:VDTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.12

Shares of Verditek PLC (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.12 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00), with a volume of 1155457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.14 ($0.00).

Verditek Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The company has a market capitalization of £665,580.00, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.52.

Verditek Company Profile

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

