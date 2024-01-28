Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Receives $35.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,322.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $92,540.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,322.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 1,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $48,192.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,434.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,866 shares of company stock valued at $354,587. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in Verint Systems by 241.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 60.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Verint Systems in the third quarter worth about $122,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $30.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 752.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Verint Systems has a one year low of $18.41 and a one year high of $40.71.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

