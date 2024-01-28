Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Stephens from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VBTX. StockNews.com upgraded Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.95. Veritex has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $29.75.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $77.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. Veritex’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In related news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veritex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBTX. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,000. Vest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Veritex by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

