Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

VBTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.13.

Veritex Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $21.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Veritex has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Veritex will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.40%.

Insider Activity at Veritex

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veritex

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

