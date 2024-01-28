Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Viasat from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viasat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VSAT opened at $23.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.07. Viasat has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($6.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($6.64). Viasat had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $121,396.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 6,650 shares of company stock worth $131,502 in the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSAT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Viasat by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viasat during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

