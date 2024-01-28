Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Shares Gap Up to $24.61

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $24.61, but opened at $25.56. Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares last traded at $25.75, with a volume of 305,010 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VSCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,371,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 362.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

