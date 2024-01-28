Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 21,472 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,188,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $79,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth $216,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the third quarter worth $3,743,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.05. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $63.44 and a 1 year high of $72.65. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.