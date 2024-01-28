Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,660 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Illinois Tool Works worth $84,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 411,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.1 %
ITW opened at $262.41 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.15.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
