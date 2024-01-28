Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 860,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,229 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of PDD worth $84,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in shares of PDD by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. STF Management LP now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PDD by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,281,000 after buying an additional 12,986 shares in the last quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. raised its position in shares of PDD by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlpInvest Partners B.V. now owns 122,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,025,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of PDD by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDD opened at $141.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $152.99.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PDD shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.04.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

