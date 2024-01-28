Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300,747 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 5.71% of Lakeland Financial worth $68,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 49.9% in the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 45.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LKFN opened at $72.28 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $65.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.60%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LKFN shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

