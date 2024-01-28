Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 130,099 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,161,771 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,099 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.34% of Perficient worth $67,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,795 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,627 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,634 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,983 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David S. Lundeen sold 1,181 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.59, for a total value of $76,280.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,344.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.50. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.23 and a twelve month high of $96.93.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. Perficient had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $223.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perficient from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered Perficient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perficient in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.33.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

