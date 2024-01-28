Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,974,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110,884 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Permian Resources worth $69,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,804,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $100,979,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $69,964,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter worth $59,302,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $76,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $122,778.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,267,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock worth $102,558,856. Insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

PR stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 4.25. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $15.49.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.13.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

