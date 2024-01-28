Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,029 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Eagle Materials worth $67,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $60,428,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 42.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,120,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,926,000 after purchasing an additional 333,902 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 180.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 470,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,390,000 after purchasing an additional 302,625 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3,532.8% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 186,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 181,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eagle Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,723,000 after purchasing an additional 110,695 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eric Cribbs sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.22, for a total value of $130,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,915,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EXP opened at $215.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.72. Eagle Materials Inc. has a one year low of $129.76 and a one year high of $216.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.10. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.77%. The business had revenue of $622.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 7.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $193.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

