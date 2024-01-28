Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Cintas worth $85,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 139.0% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 3.6% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 32.1% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 541.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 13,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 11,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total transaction of $5,834,198.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,522,608.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cintas from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $560.57.

Cintas Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $597.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $607.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

