Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,574,820 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,927 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Uber Technologies worth $72,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,108.6% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,683,867 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $721,301,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,778,567.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $999,238.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares in the company, valued at $5,778,567.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $5,284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,016,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,698,280.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock valued at $9,747,789. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

UBER stock opened at $65.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $134.83 billion, a PE ratio of 133.71 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.