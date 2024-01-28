Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $69.32 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,267,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,303 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.55% of Synchrony Financial worth $69,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $281,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth about $485,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,893,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 214,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after acquiring an additional 28,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of SYF stock opened at $39.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.68. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $39.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average of $33.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 17.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.72.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

