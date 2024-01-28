Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.55 Million Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $73,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $404.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.65 and a 200-day moving average of $391.21. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $195.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

