Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $81.93 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.05% of Chemed worth $81,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,848,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Chemed by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of CHE stock opened at $591.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $490.87 and a 52 week high of $610.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $581.89 and a 200-day moving average of $546.89.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.40. Chemed had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company had revenue of $564.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 19.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

Insider Activity at Chemed

In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,217 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.85, for a total value of $710,545.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,798,127.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.68, for a total transaction of $2,803,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,338,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,531 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,105. 4.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on CHE shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Chemed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.



