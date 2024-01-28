Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $86.28 Million Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 921,287 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,722 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.82% of IDACORP worth $86,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the 2nd quarter valued at $569,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IDA opened at $92.57 on Friday. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.10 and a 1 year high of $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.21.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IDA shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.50.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

