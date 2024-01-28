Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,772,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,079 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.05% of Mercury Systems worth $65,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 10.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Mercury Systems by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Mercury Systems by 79.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 33.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Mercury Systems by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp purchased 63,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 343,948 shares of company stock worth $11,497,640. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $30.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $59.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.02.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.32). Mercury Systems had a negative return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $180.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

(Free Report)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.