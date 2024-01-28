Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,638,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,210 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.07% of Delek US worth $74,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DK. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 1,150.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on DK. Citigroup began coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Delek US from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Delek US Stock Performance

NYSE DK opened at $26.59 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $26.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.66. Delek US had a return on equity of 31.77% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Delek US’s payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insider Transactions at Delek US

In other news, Director Laurie Z. Tolson sold 1,207 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $32,287.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,807.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,457 shares of company stock valued at $90,660 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delek US Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

