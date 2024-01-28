Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 11,370 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,370 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $73,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 76 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total transaction of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,523,769.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.90, for a total value of $82,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,355,061.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $783.91, for a total value of $783,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,523,769.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $8,875,245 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $940.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $684.80 and a twelve month high of $958.15. The company has a market cap of $102.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $871.65 and its 200 day moving average is $825.13.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.39 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 30.47%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $937.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $800.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $921.48.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

