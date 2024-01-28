Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,465 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of S&P Global worth $81,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.60 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $450.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $430.51 and a 200 day moving average of $400.36.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

