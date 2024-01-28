Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 49,938 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,638 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,938 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Workday worth $72,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Workday by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.7% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 21.6% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.2% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 5,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDAY. Mizuho increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.74.

Workday Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $288.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.29 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The company has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,202.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.03, for a total transaction of $376,779.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,528.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total value of $1,357,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

