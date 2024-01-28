Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,397,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,573 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Fortinet worth $82,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 8,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $448,218.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,189.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 118,881 shares of company stock worth $6,603,009. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Capital One Financial lowered Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fortinet from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 0.9 %

FTNT stock opened at $66.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The stock has a market cap of $50.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $60.15.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a return on equity of 3,361.82% and a net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.