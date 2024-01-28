Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 781,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,337 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of CF Industries worth $67,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CF stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.52. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $91.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. CF Industries’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.93.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

