Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 942,648 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Micron Technology worth $64,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MU. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after buying an additional 39,693 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,739,556.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $462,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 695,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,989,248.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,228 shares of company stock worth $20,397,041 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Micron Technology from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.95.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of MU stock opened at $88.05 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $90.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -7.32%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

