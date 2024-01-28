Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.97% of Encompass Health worth $65,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Encompass Health by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Insider Activity at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 11,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $710,918.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,371,813.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EHC shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHC

Encompass Health Price Performance

Shares of EHC opened at $71.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day moving average of $67.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Encompass Health Co. has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $72.09.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Profile

(Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.