Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 388,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 247,840 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.09% of Primerica worth $75,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE PRI opened at $226.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.68 and a twelve month high of $230.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $212.34 and a 200 day moving average of $206.59.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.50 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.20%.

Primerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that permits the company to repurchase $425.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

