Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,272 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,908 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 12,272 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.90% of Curtiss-Wright worth $67,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CW shares. StockNews.com raised Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.75.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 0.7 %

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $225.73 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.18. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.19. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52-week low of $157.72 and a 52-week high of $227.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $724.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.88 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.98%.

About Curtiss-Wright

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.