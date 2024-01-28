Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 141,891 Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 710,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 141,891 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.68% of Belden worth $68,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth $431,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 17.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 83,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,081,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Belden by 70.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after purchasing an additional 26,348 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in Belden during the third quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Belden by 1.6% during the third quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 50,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. 99.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors lowered shares of Belden from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Belden from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Belden from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $100,021.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,820.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Belden Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.54 and a 1-year high of $99.13.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $626.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.00 million. Belden had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.24%.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

