Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,512 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,512 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Cboe Global Markets worth $79,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,639,000 after buying an additional 550,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 108.9% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 679,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,794,000 after buying an additional 354,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $186.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $179.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.43.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.