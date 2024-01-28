Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,642 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Elevance Health worth $76,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ELV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.60.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

ELV stock opened at $483.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $475.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.41. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $508.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

