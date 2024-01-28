Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 273,323 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,847,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.41% of BellRing Brands worth $76,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 31.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after buying an additional 62,452 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 8.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 690,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,463,000 after buying an additional 50,846 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $55.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.85. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $57.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRBR. DA Davidson began coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Profile

(Free Report)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.