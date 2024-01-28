Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 337,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337,000 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.76% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $83,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100,352.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,502,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 73,429,036 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14,027.6% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,436,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,977 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $337,567,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,038,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,071,000 after acquiring an additional 34,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,481,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,927,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.39. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $124.97 and a 12 month high of $158.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.