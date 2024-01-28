Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,861 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,317,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,861 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Southern worth $85,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new position in Southern during the second quarter worth about $306,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 431,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,313,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Southern by 200.9% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 76,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,933,000 after buying an additional 50,897 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC grew its stake in Southern by 63.1% during the second quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:SO opened at $69.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Southern Company has a one year low of $61.56 and a one year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.53.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.10. Southern had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Southern news, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,007,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,610,712.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,099 shares of company stock worth $2,458,476 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

