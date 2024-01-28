Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 596,931 Shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,563,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 596,931 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.19% of TriMas worth $63,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TriMas by 90.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriMas by 369.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the last quarter.

Get TriMas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TriMas

In other TriMas news, CFO Scott A. Mell sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $25,029.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,628 shares in the company, valued at $595,012.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Stock Up 1.6 %

TriMas stock opened at $25.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.73. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $31.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. TriMas had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $235.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriMas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get Our Latest Report on TRS

About TriMas

(Free Report)

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.