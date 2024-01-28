Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 77,046 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 77,046 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Clean Harbors worth $68,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Clean Harbors

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total transaction of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.82, for a total value of $1,318,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 17,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.37, for a total value of $3,113,091.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,672,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,642,276.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,964 shares of company stock valued at $9,121,999. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

Clean Harbors stock opened at $169.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.00. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $125.57 and a 52 week high of $179.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average of $166.65.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.39). Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.30.

Clean Harbors Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

