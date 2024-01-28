Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,367 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,367 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.62% of ICU Medical worth $75,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in ICU Medical by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in ICU Medical by 54.6% in the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 566 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at ICU Medical

In other ICU Medical news, VP Daniel Woolson sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $152,203.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,877 shares in the company, valued at $869,472.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICUI shares. TheStreet cut shares of ICU Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ICU Medical

ICU Medical Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $95.61 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $212.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.22.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $553.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.00 million. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. Equities analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ICU Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; and ClearGuard HD, that maintains hemodialysis catheters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.