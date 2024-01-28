Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 876,819 Shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) by 40.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,309,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 876,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.28% of ALLETE worth $69,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALE. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,376,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,852,000 after acquiring an additional 289,528 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,195,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,035,000 after acquiring an additional 240,252 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of ALLETE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,142,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,442,000 after acquiring an additional 148,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALE opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.75. ALLETE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.29 and a 12-month high of $66.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.81.

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $378.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.72 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 7.34%. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 62.88%.

Several analysts recently commented on ALE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ALLETE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

