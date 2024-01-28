Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,186,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,919,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.09% of Crane NXT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane NXT Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CXT opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Crane NXT, Co. has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $63.36.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 21.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of Crane NXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $1,105,632.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $16,589,531.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,858. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Crane NXT

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

