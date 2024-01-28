Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives $20.40 Average PT from Analysts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.17.

VIRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Virtu Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Virtu Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.53. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $21.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.13). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $535.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 236.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Virtu Financial by 8,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

