Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $311.00 at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $287.00 to $311.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.50.

Visa stock opened at $267.94 on Friday. Visa has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The stock has a market cap of $491.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,763,795.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares in the company, valued at $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

