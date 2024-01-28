Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $326.00 at Susquehanna

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $300.00 to $326.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.50.

Shares of V opened at $267.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $260.10 and its 200 day moving average is $246.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $272.86. The company has a market capitalization of $491.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Visa will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,707 shares of company stock valued at $32,183,621. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of V. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,143 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.4% during the second quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parker Financial LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

