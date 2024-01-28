Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $240.00 at Raymond James

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.85.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $222.36 on Thursday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.82. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total transaction of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 195.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 108.2% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 17,706.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 47,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

