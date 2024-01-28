Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $222.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $159.76 and a 12 month high of $229.80.

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VMC. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.85.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $161,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,044. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

