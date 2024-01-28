W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $80.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $79.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $81.47 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $85.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 287.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

