W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target Raised to $95.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

WRB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $79.00 target price (up from $69.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.38.

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.85.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 287.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 92.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

